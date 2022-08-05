Top Russian hypersonic missile scientist arrested on treason charge

(CNN) A leading Russian scientist in hypersonic flight was arrested on suspicion of treason on Friday, according to Russian state media.

Dr Alexander Shiplyuk, director of the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch, is the third Russian scientist this summer to be arrested on suspicion of treason.

The institute's scientific director Vasily Fomin told the Russian news agency TASS that Shiplyuk was sent to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow.

His detention comes after the arrest on June 27 of the chief researcher of the institute, Anatoly Maslov, who is suspected of transferring state secret data related to hypersonic missiles.

According to the institute's website, Shiplyuk heads a technology lab with unique wind tunnels purpose-built for simulating hypersonic conditions.

