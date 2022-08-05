Huge relief as Ukrainian grain shipped out, but the food crisis isn't going anywhere

(CNN)As the Razoni left the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Monday with the first shipment of grain since the early days of Russia war in Ukraine, there were sighs of relief from Somalia to Turkey, Indonesia and China, given how reliant these countries have been on Ukrainian grain to meet their daily needs.
Millions of people have been pushed into hunger as the Russian blockade fueled soaring grain commodity prices, which reached record highs this year as more than 20 million metric tons of Ukrainian wheat and corn remained trapped in Odesa.
But even as the UN-brokered agreement to lift the blockade has eased grain prices, experts say the belated shipments from Ukraine are no quick fix to the crisis, accelerated by years of pandemic-related disruptions, the climate crisis, conflict, food export restrictions and spiraling costs.
All these interacting factors "are going to remain for some time," Laura Wellesley, a senior research fellow at think tank Chatham House's environment and society program, told CNN. "It may be that we see peaks in food prices again, and peaks in food insecurity, but certainly not a resolution of the situation anytime soon."
Global hunger has increased massively, from 135 million people acutely food insecure in 2019 to 345 million in 2022, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). It includes "50 million people in 45 countries that are knocking on famine's door," David Beasley, WFP's executive director, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on July 20, as he called on other donor countries, like Gulf nations, to step in an "avert catastrophe."
Today's crisis is far worse than the previous food price spikes of 2007 to 2008 and 2010 to 2012, which both fueled riots around the world, including revolutions in the Middle East.
Food security experts have warned of huge geopolitical risk if action is not taken. This year has already witnessed political destabilization in "Sri Lanka, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, riots and protests taking place in Kenya, Peru, Pakistan, Indonesia ... these are only signs things to come is going to get worse," Beasley said.
Hunger hotspots
In the Horn of Africa, a four-year drought has led to food insecurity and starvation, according to aid groups. Somalian health facilities are seeing record levels of malnutrition following years of failed rainy seasons, a doubling of wheat prices and the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ijabu Hassan lost three children to malnutrition this year, telling CNN that her 2-year-old daughter collapsed and died on their trek to the capital, Mogadishu, to seek help.
"I cried so much," she said, "I lost consciousness."
As desperate parents like Hassan seek reprieve, the UN estimates 7 million people — or over half of Somalia's population — simply do not have enough to eat.
Meanwhile, Afghans have seen their lives go from bad to worse since the Taliban seized power in 2021. After the United States' hasty withdrawal from the country last August, Washington and its allies cut off international funding to the country, which has run heavily on aid for years, and froze about $7 billion of the country's foreign reserves.