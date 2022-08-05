'We're on our own.' Urgent pleas for monkeypox vaccines from gay men feeling neglected by the government

San Francisco (CNN) The line begins to form before sunrise outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, with some people arriving as early as 2 a.m., bringing fold-up chairs and blankets to protect against the Bay Area's overnight chill.

They wear face masks, and keep a social distance from others, obeying the ground rules from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic -- when the desperate need for vaccines far outweighed what federal and state governments could supply.

Many however will leave empty-handed as local hospitals and clinics have had to rely on an inconsistent and insufficient supply of vaccines, a dilemma that has infuriated patients and advocates.

San Francisco General opens the clinic doors at 8 a.m. and the line inches forward slowly. The hospital will distribute the available doses until the supply runs out.

For Cody Aarons, 31, it was his third attempt. He stood calmly with more than 100 people already in front of him.

"I was in New York for the past month for work, and I tried with their online portal system and was unsuccessful in getting a vaccine," said the health care worker who thought he might have a better chance in San Francisco.

But 45 minutes after starting the day's distribution, a hospital staff member passed by with an announcement. "Folks we have reached our limit for today," he shouted. "However, we will try to find you more shots."

Although with no guarantee of getting the monkeypox vaccine that day, Aarons -- and just about everyone in line -- stayed put.

"People want their vaccine," said Rafael Mandelman, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. "I know one person who was in that line four different days before he finally got his vaccination."

Mandelman, who got up at 4:30 a.m. and waited for hours before getting his vaccine shot days earlier, is frustrated with the rollout.