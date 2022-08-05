Los Angeles Angels equal inauspicious MLB record as they score 7 solo home runs -- but still lose

(CNN) When it's not going your way, it's really not going your way.

In what has been a tough season for the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday night was another painful outing.

From a positive angle, the team hit seven solo home runs, tied for the most in a game by any team all-time.

However, the Angels eventually lost against the Oakland Atheltics 8-7 in Anaheim, California, and in doing so, tied an MLB record for the most home runs scored in a defeat.

They are just the sixth team ever to hit seven homers in a loss, and the first since the Minnesota Twins did it last year to the Detroit Tigers.

