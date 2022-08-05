The NFL is back! Preseason begins with Las Vegas Raiders blowing out under-manned Jacksonville Jaguars

(CNN) After nearly six long months away, the NFL is back.

The 2022 season's preseason began on Thursday with the typical curtain raiser at the Hall of Fame game, signaling the beginning of another season of drama, excitement and the highest level of skill imaginable.

And it was the perfect start to life in a new home for Josh McDaniels, the Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach who joined in January after a long, trophy-laden spell with the New England Patriots.

His Raiders thumped the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11, spoiling first-year Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson's debut game at the helm.

It was a homecoming win for Jacksonville native McDaniels, who was returning to the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium where he once played for Canton McKinley High School, patrolling the sidelines he watched his father, Thom McDaniels, coach on for nearly two decades.

