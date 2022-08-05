William and Kate's kids step in as school shuts for summer

A version of this story appeared in the August 5 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on Britain's royal family. Sign up here.

London (CNN) Succession planning isn't something most of us have to give much thought to, but for the royal family it's almost part of the daily routine.

Diaries are constructed and public appearances are arranged depending on where that person is in the line of succession . The closer they are to the crown, the more formal they are expected to be, reflecting the stately duties they will have to take on.

That's why Prince William can afford to be more relaxed in public than his father. William is not expected to take the throne any time soon, but he and the Duchess of Cambridge are already paving the way for their children to take on higher-profile roles and duties.

The Cambridges on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen during jubilee celebrations in June.

The Cambridges are fiercely protective of their privacy. Up until recently, they only shared occasional glimpses into their personal lives , and these were often captured by the duchess' own camera, giving them the intellectual property rights to the images and control over how they are used.

Now, they are entering a new phase, gradually bringing their children out in front of the traditional media and getting them involved in their first official engagements.

