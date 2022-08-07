British boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle between his parents and doctors

(CNN) Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old British boy, at the center of a long legal battle between his parents and doctors over the withdrawal of his treatment, died on Saturday, his mother Hollie Dance said.

Archie died at 12:15pm local time at Royal London Hospital, a few hours after doctors suspended the artificial ventilation keeping him alive, Dance told reporters, adding she was "so proud to be his mum."

"Such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end," she said.

Dance said the hospital had made it clear there were no more options and that life support would be withdrawn on Saturday morning.

The 12-year-old had been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother Dance in April. He was being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, according to Britain's PA news agency.

