UN's nuclear watchdog warns of 'disaster' at Ukraine power plant as shelling continues

(CNN) The world's nuclear watchdog has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine after it was struck by shelling, triggering the shutdown of one of the reactors and signaling the "real risk of a nuclear disaster."

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, said he was alarmed by the reports of damage and has demanded that an IAEA team of experts urgently be allowed to visit the plant, to assess and safeguard the site.

"I'm extremely concerned by the shelling yesterday at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond," Grossi said in a statement Saturday.

"Military action jeopardizing the safety and security of the Zaporizhzya nuclear power plant is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs," he added.

Kyiv has accused Russian forces of storing heavy weaponry in and launching attacks from the plant, which they took over in early March and still occupy. Moscow, meanwhile, has claimed Ukrainian troops are targeting the complex.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from afar on Thursday.

