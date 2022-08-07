Lionel Messi scores acrobatic bicycle kick as PSG thrashes Clermont in season-opener

(CNN) Lionel Messi scored a sensational bicycle kick to round off Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 rout of Clermont in its first match of the new Ligue 1 season on Saturday.

The Argentine's goal was the pick of the bunch as he latched onto Leandro Paredes' pass before controlling it with his chest and acrobatically sending it over the goalkeeper.

It came just six minutes after Messi had scored his first of the match, sweeping his finish into the bottom corner when set-up by the brilliant Neymar.

The Brazilian attacker had opened the scoring in an impressive performance before providing two more assists for Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos to make it 3-0 before half time.

Messi then finished the night with a brace to give the reigning league champion an emphatic victory under new coach Christophe Galtier.

Read More