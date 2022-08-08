Greek prime minister says he was unaware of phone tapping of one of the main opposition leaders

(CNN) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis faces fresh scrutiny after revelations by the leader of opposition party PASOK that his phone was tapped by Greece's intelligence service while he was a member of the European Parliament in September 2021.

In an attempt to limit the political damage caused by the accusations, Mitsotakis said Monday in a televised address to the nation that although the surveillance operation was legal and "everything was done in accordance with the law, it was wrong. I didn't know about it and I would never allow it."

"The Greek intelligence service underestimated the political dimension of this action," Mitsotakis also said, adding that "it should never have happened."

The scandal first broke last week when Nikos Androulakis revealed he had been informed by the European parliament of an attempt to bug his mobile phone with surveillance software.

He subsequently filed a complaint with Greece's supreme court over "attempted" spying on his cell phone.

