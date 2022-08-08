Erling Haaland sets out frightening marker as he scores brace in Premier League debut

(CNN) Erling Haaland's game seems tailormade for the Premier League, and he displayed why on Sunday afternoon in London.

The 22-year-old Norwegian giant, signed from Borussia Dortmund over the summer , scored two goals on his Premier League debut in a 2-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.

In the bright sunlight and with his dad, Alfie -- a former Man City player himself -- in the stands, he showed why he was the hottest property in football this summer, his raw athleticism and finishing ability looking a frightening prospect already.

In the first half, Haaland latched onto a through ball which many other players would have failed to reach, touching the ball around the on-rushing Alphonse Areola before being brought down for a penalty which he converted.

Then, after the break, he sprinted past a static-looking West Ham defense into the path of a beautifully weighted Kevin de Bruyne pass before slotting home to double the lead.

