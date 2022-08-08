South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung, 20, soars to historic first PGA Tour win

(CNN) South Korea's Kim "Tom" Joo-Hyung became the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since the Second World War with a convincing win at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

The 20-year-old shot a nine-under 61 to clinch a comfortable five-shot victory in North Carolina, making him the first player born in the 2000s to win on the Tour. Jordan Spieth , a 19-year-old champion at the John Deere Classic in 2015, is the only player to have done so at a younger age since 1932.

Compatriot Im Sung-jae and American John Huh tied for second at 15-under.

The triumph sees Kim automatically join the Tour as a full-time member and stamps his ticket to the FedEx Cup Playoffs next week, where he will compete to qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake, Atlanta, in August.

After six tournaments in under two months -- including top-50 finishes at the US and British Opens -- the youngster's recent breakneck journey looks set to be extended.

