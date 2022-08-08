Women's British Open: Ashleigh Buhai rallies from late collapse to win first major title in playoff

(CNN) Ashleigh Buhai bounced back from a final day slide to win the Women's British Open on a four-hole playoff, clinching her first major title in dramatic fashion at Muirfield, Scotland.

The South African had held a five-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round, but a disastrous triple bogey at the 15th hole saw three-time major champion Chun In-gee draw level at 10-under to force a sudden death playoff.

Matching each other for par, bogey, par, the pair could not be separated after three rounds of the 18th hole, yet the breakthrough came at the fourth time of asking when Chun drove her tee shot into a bunker.

As the South Korean bogeyed, a superb approach shot from the sand left Buhai needing to tap home to win with par, and the 33-year-old made no mistake to take her maiden major victory at the first ever Women's Open held at Muirfield.

Buhai plays a shot from the bunker to set up her winning putt.

It makes Buhai the first South African to win the event since Alison Sheard in 1979 and ends a 34-year wait for the country's next women's major champion after Sally Little's victory at the du Maurier Classic in 1988.

