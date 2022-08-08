Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy resigns after reading aloud 'shameful and hurtful' word

(CNN) Oklahoma Sooners assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned from the Big 12 school after reading aloud a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session.

Last week, Gundy said one of his players was "distracted" during the film session, so the coach picked up the player's iPad and read aloud what he saw on the tablet. According to Gundy, what he saw on the screen had nothing to do with football.

He did not disclose what the word was.

"One particular word that I should never -- under any circumstance -- have uttered was displayed on that screen," Gundy wrote on his Twitter account Sunday.

"In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified. I want to be very clear: The words that I read aloud from that screen were not my words.

