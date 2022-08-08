'Reinvented' Nick Kyrgios makes history with singles and doubles wins at Citi Open

(CNN) Nick Kyrgios backed up his appearance in the Wimbledon final by becoming the first person to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles at the same tournament on Sunday, as well as becoming the first Australian to win the singles title multiple times following his victory in 2019.

His 6-4 6-2 victory against Yoshihito Nishioka in the singles final ended a three-year ATP Tour title drought, while his 7-5 6-4 win in the doubles alongside American Jack Sock marked his third doubles title of the year.

"I've been in some really dark places," Kyrgios said afterwards, according to Eurosport.

"Just to be able to turn it around ... there are so many people who have helped me get there, but myself, I've shown some serious strength to just continue and persevere and get through all those times and be able to still perform and win tournaments like this one."

Kyrgios' victory was founded on his powerful serve which was not broken throughout the entire singles tournament.

