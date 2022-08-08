Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue

(CNN) Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.

The two-time grand slam champion also recently missed Wimbledon after the tournament banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Players from Russia and Belarus are still permitted to compete on the tennis circuit, but must do so under a neutral flag.

The Toronto Open, which gets underway on Monday, is a WTA 1000 event and one of the biggest hard court tournaments of the summer.

"I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto due to my visa not being approved," Azarenka said. "It's truly disappointing. It's very sad to miss one of my favorite tournaments.

Read More