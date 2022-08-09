Judge hands PGA Tour win over LIV Golf as 3 players denied request to play in FedEx Cup Playoffs

(CNN) A US federal judge has ruled in favor of the PGA Tour, denying three LIV Golf players a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to play in the first event of the Tour's postseason, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced in a memo Tuesday evening.

Last week, 11 golfers on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series filed an antitrust lawsuit to challenge their suspensions by the PGA Tour. Three of those golfers -- Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones -- were seeking a temporary restraining order so they could compete this week in the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which starts Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California today denied their emergency relief request, and those players remain ineligible for PGA TOUR tournament competition, including this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship," Monahan's memo said.

"With today's news, our players, fans and partners can now focus on what really matters over the next three weeks: the best players in the world competing in the FedExCup Playoffs, capping off an incredibly compelling season with the crowning of the FedExCup champion at the TOUR Championship," the memo said.

The players who are part of the lawsuit are Phil Mickelson, Gooch, Swafford, Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein.