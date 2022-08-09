Why sport stars are wealthier than ever -- but they still may not be getting their fair share

(CNN) Sometimes, it's tough for the average person to comprehend how much money some professional athletes make. Witness the recent MLB trade deadline. We saw the Washington Nationals trade away Juan Soto after the left fielder turned down a $440 million (!) deal.

Indeed, the average professional athlete in the United States is making near record amounts, so it's tough for us to put ourselves in their shoes. But a look at the data reveals that their share of the sports revenue pie is actually shrinking compared to the owners, and their minor league counterparts continue to make very little.

To be clear, major league salaries have exploded over the last three decades. Take a look at the MLB, NBA and NFL -- consider these all approximations because, sometimes, sports contracts are complex.

For the NBA, the increase has been even greater : $1.9 million in 1990 to $9.6 million now -- roughly five times more.

NFL players make and made the least: $790,000 in 1990 to about $3.3 million -- roughly four times higher -- for the average annual value at the end of last season.

All told, the average player in these sports is earning three to five times more than they did three decades ago, even when taking inflation into account.

The average, though, masks to some degree how much the big salaries have increased. No one in any of the major three sports was making more than $10 million a year back in 1990.

The top salary in all three sports is now between $43 and $50 million annually. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earns the top honor at $50 million. Compare that to 1990 when legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana was only pulling in $7.4 million in 2022 dollars.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is on a deal that reportedly pays him $50 million a year.

A lot of Americans work incredibly hard and can only dream about the salaries these players are making.

To put some numbers on the gap between the average major leaguer and the average American, examine the personal disposable income per capita nationwide over the same period; it hasn't gone up anywhere near the same degree as average major league salaries. We're talking about an increase from about $40,000 to a little more than $55,000 with inflation taken into account -- or roughly an increase of 1.4 times.

Arguably, the players aren't getting their fair share. What do I mean by that though?

Look at major league team valuations . Back in 1995, the average team in each of these leagues was valued at about $200 and $300 million with inflation taken into account.

At the start of their last regular season, the average franchise was worth anywhere from a little more than $2 billion ( MLB ) to $3.5 billion ( NFL ). The worth of the average MLB, NBA and NFL team, in other words, has increased by about 10-fold since 1995.

This is at least twice as much as the salaries in these given sports have increased since 1990. The players are getting richer because the owners are -- but even so, they are not getting rich at anywhere near the same pace.

It's also notable that, while the owners have been getting pretty consistently richer, the same cannot be said for the players. There have been some clear bumps in the roads for the main attractions of these leagues.

The highest NBA salary in the last 30 years, perhaps not surprisingly, was not earned this century. Michael Jordan was pulling in about $60 million per year in 2022 dollars back with the Chicago Bulls in the late 1990s.

Now, you can make the argument that Jordan was the greatest player ever, so it makes sense he is the top highest-paid player ever.