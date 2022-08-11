Dozens injured in Legoland roller coaster crash in Germany

(CNN) A roller coaster crash at a Legoland theme park in southern Germany injured 31 people on Thursday, according to local authorities.

One person suffered severe but not life-threatening injuries and 15 people were taken to hospital with light injuries after the incident in the Bavarian town of Günzburg, a police spokesperson told CNN.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but investigators are working at the crash scene, the spokesperson added.

A fire truck drives past the entrance to Legoland in the Bavarian town.

Rescue helicopters were seen in a field near the amusement park.

The incident was the second recent roller coaster accident in the country.

On Saturday, a 57-year-old woman died when she fell out of a roller coaster car in the Rhineland-Palatinate village of Klotten, local police told CNN. Investigators have yet to present their findings on the cause of the fatal accident.