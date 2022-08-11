La Liga preview: Can Barcelona challenge Real Madrid after post-Lionel Messi revamp?

(CNN)There has been one question that has left fans of European football scratching their heads this summer: just how is Barcelona signing all of these players?
The club's dire financial state has been public knowledge for more than two years now; a combination of financial mismanagement, extortionate player wages and the Covid pandemic led to Barça finding itself well over a billion dollars in debt.
Drastic action was taken in an attempt to begin balancing the books, including a player fire sale, the cutting of the squad's wages and, the most damning of all, letting Lionel Messi -- the greatest player in the club's history -- leave the club for free.
Despite these efforts, last season the Catalan giant still had to cut the squad's wage bill in order to register any of its new signings.
Most predicted that this summer the club would have to remain frugal to continue untangling itself from these financial constraints entirely of its own making, but that hasn't been the case.
Barcelona has now spent around $160 million on player transfers and signed some of European football's most coveted players, including Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé and Raphinha.
As Bayern Munich boss Julien Nagelsmann recently described it: "[Barcelona] is the only club in the world that have no money, but then buy all the players they want. I don't know how they do it. It's a bit strange, a bit crazy."
However, in the short team at least, fears around the club's inability to register its new stars have been allayed slightly by the activation of several economic "levers," in the words of Barcelona president Joan Laporta.
The levers in question involve the sale of 25% of its La Liga television rights for the next 25 years to US firm Sixth Street Investment, reportedly for around $530 million, and 24.5% of the club's stake in Barça Studios to Socios.com for 100 million euros ($102.1M).
The club is reported to have further economic levers at the ready if it finds La Liga doesn't agree with its accounting and refuses to allow the registration of Barça's new glut of talent.
"We're doing our homework to be able to register players," Laporta told ESPN. "We have done these financial operations to save the club and to sign new players. I hope we don't have to do anymore.
"It is a controlled risk. If we have to recover the plan of [selling further club assets], we will weigh it up, but we believe we can register the new signings with this deal.
"First, we have to register the players we have signed and resolve the futures of the players not in the manager's plans [before signing more players]," Laporta added. "After that, we will see what we can do. The coach wants more reinforcements."
However, earlier this week Spanish press began reporting that Barcelona was still around $40 million short of being able to register all of its new signings, meaning it is now likely the club will have to activate its fourth "lever," the sale of another 24.5% of the club's stake in Barça studios.
Talent galore
It rem