'Times are changing': Ashleigh Buhai braced for new life after history-making first major win at Women's British Open

(CNN) Two long waits were ended in historic fashion at the British Women's Open in Scotland on Sunday.

In doing so, Buhai added her name to an illustrious list of South African golfers to have won at Muirfield, the site of maiden men's Open wins for Gary Player and Ernie Els.

"To add my name to that list with Gary and Ernie, it's such a huge honor," she told CNN's Don Riddell.

"But also being the first female to win at Muirfield, we made history this last week ... times are changing.

"Everybody there last week was fantastic, the crowds were fantastic -- they welcomed us with open arms."

Buhai holds the trophy after her victory.

Composure

The 33-year-old's grasp on a landmark win looked to be slipping away at the death when she triple bogeyed the 15th hole, the five-shot advantage which she held at the start of the final round evaporating as Chun drew level.

Having bogeyed just once each day prior -- carding one-under 70, 65, and 64 -- Buhai now required three straight pars simply to scramble to four-over 75. But rather than panic, the South African was determined to keep a cool head.

"I just said to myself, 'okay, we're back to tied for the lead' ... I hadn't lost it yet," Buhai recalled.

"I still had three holes to go. And my caddie just said to me, 'let's get back in it and focus on the next shot.' And that's all I could do, the only thing I controlled would be the next shot.

"I'd done so much well that week, so I tried to not let the one hole just disrupt my whole week."