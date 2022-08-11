Rory McIlroy says 'common sense prevailed' in court ruling against players on Saudi-backed LIV Golf series

(CNN) Rory McIlroy says "common sense prevailed" after a US federal judge denied three LIV Golf players a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to play in the first event of the PGA Tour postseason.

Last week, 11 golfers on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series filed an antitrust lawsuit to challenge their suspensions by the PGA Tour.

Three of those golfers -- Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones -- were seeking a temporary restraining order so they could compete in this week's first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

"From my vantage point, common sense prevailed and I thought it was the right decision," McIlroy told reporters. "It lets us focus on the important stuff, which is the golf. We can all move forward and not have that sideshow going on for the next few weeks, which is nice.

"I don't feel like it's my job to be up here and sticking up for the PGA Tour or being a spokesperson, it's just the role I have found myself in.

Read More