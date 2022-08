Deshaun Watson to start Cleveland Browns preseason opener despite facing suspension for sexual misconduct allegations

(CNN) Cleveland Browns fans will get their first opportunity to see Deshaun Watson in game action on Friday after it was announced he would be starting their preseason opener, despite facing a suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.

Watson, as well as many other of the team's starters, will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the team said : "QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the game at QB. The three-time Pro Bowler is set to make his Browns preseason debut after he was acquired in a trade with the Texans in March."

Watson is currently facing a six-game regular season suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy in private meetings with massage therapists while he was with the Houston Texans.

The decision, handed down last week by former federal judge Sue. L Robinson, came as a result of Watson's "predatory conduct."

