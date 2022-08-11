Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time, her record sixth race under 10.7 seconds this season

(CNN) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a blazing, world-leading 10.62 seconds in the women's 100-meter final at the Monaco Diamond League on Wednesday.

The five-time 100m world champion, who raced to victory by a full meter, has now become the first woman to break 10.7 six times in one season.

Her compatriot Shericka Jackson set a personal best of 10.71 as she tried to keep pace with Fraser-Pryce, finishing second, while Ivory Coast's Marie-Josée Ta Lou was third in an African record of 10.72.

"To be able to run 10.6 consistently means a lot to me," Fraser-Pryce said.

"It's remarkable. It is very hard to keep the speed on this high level. I'm in my late thirties and I think I feel like I have more to give," the 35-year-old added.

Fraser-Pryce is enjoying a superb season at the age of 35.

