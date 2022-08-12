11 killed, including 2 children, in Montenegro gun attack, report state media

(CNN) At least 11 people were killed, including two children, in a deadly mass shooting in Montenegro's southern city of Cetinje on Friday, according to state media RTCG.

At least six more people were injured, the news agency reported.

A witness told RTCG that the shooter "indiscriminately shot people as he walked through the street."

Authorities say they have identified the attacker -- said to be a 34-year-old man -- whose rampage was brought to an end when he was shot dead by a civilian.

No reason has been given for the attack.

State prosecutor Andrijana Nastic talks to the forensic team at the house where a gunman started a mass shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro August 12, 2022.

A firefighter walks by a hearse on the site of the attack in Cetinje, 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

