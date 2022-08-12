Ecovado could be a greener alternative to 'green gold'
By Chelsea Lee, CNN
Updated 0805 GMT (1605 HKT) August 12, 2022
As the climate warms, eating sustainable foods and a plant-based diet are ways to curb carbon emissions. Innovative food alternatives can help consumers to do their part for the planet while still enjoying the tastes and textures of the food they love -- like the "Ecovado" (pictured), an eco-friendly avocado alternative created by UK-based designer and researcher Arina Shokouhi. Look through the gallery to learn more.
Made from four simple ingredients grown locally in the UK, Ecovado was created as a low-impact alternative to the resource-intensive avocado -- around 2,000 liters of water are used to grow one kilogram of the fruit.
Being plant-based means no dairy. But Palace Culture has created a variety of vegan, dairy-free cheeses (pictured) from cashew and almond milk that are sold across the UK. Closely mimicking real cheeses, the selection ranges from brie wheels to feta chunks and even a Roquefort-style moldy cheese.
For those looking for an egg replacement, OGGS has found a solution in a unique liquid: aquafaba, also known as chickpea water. When the aquafaba is whisked, the texture is likened to egg whites and can be used for baking and other recipes like pancakes (pictured). While eggs produce the lowest amount of carbon emissions amongst animal produce, it still ta