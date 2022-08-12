FIFA confirms change to start date of 2022 Qatar World Cup

(CNN) The men's 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will begin a day earlier than originally scheduled allowing the host nation to play the first game when it faces Ecuador, FIFA -- the global governing body for the sport of football -- officially confirmed on Thursday.

Following a unanimous decision by the Bureau of the FIFA Council, the tournament will now begin on November 20 instead of November 21 when three games had been scheduled, with Senegal vs. the Netherlands previously set to open the event.

"The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off with an even greater celebration for local and international fans as host country Qatar will now play Ecuador on Sunday, 20 November at 19:00 as part of a stand-alone event," a statement from FIFA said.

The decision will ensure "the continuity of a long-standing tradition" in which the first match of a World Cup features either the hosts or the defending champions.

It "followed an assessment of the competition and operational implications, as well as a thorough consultation process and an agreement with key stakeholders and the host country," the statement continued.

