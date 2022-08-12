Deshaun Watson says he's 'truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted'

(CNN) Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who started Friday's preseason game in Florida against the Jacksonville Jaguars, said in a pregame interview that he is "truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted."

The interview was shared by the Browns on Twitter and conducted by a reporter for CNN affiliate WEWS's "Browns Countdown."

"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation," Watson said. "My decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

Before the short interview, Watson repeatedly denied allegations of misconduct, including sexual assault and harassment involving more than two dozen women. He did not elaborate in the interview on what he meant when he said "this situation."

Deshaun spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala ahead of starting tonight's game in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/9kuHxI9ULh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2022

