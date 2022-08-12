Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended for 80 games

(CNN) The San Diego Padres were dealt a huge blow to their title aspirations, as their star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Tatis' suspension, which MLB announced Friday evening, puts him out for the rest of the season and the first 32 games next year.

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," the Padres said in a statement Friday. "We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience."

Tatis, who has missed the Padres' first 114 games because of a wrist injury, had recently started a rehabilitation stint in the minors and had looked poised to soon join the Padres' lineup. In 2021, Tatis hit a league-leading 42 home runs and had 97 RBIs while finishing third in the voting for National League Most Valuable Player.

MLB's news release said the substance Tatis tested positive for was Clostebol, a steroid

