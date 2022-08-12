Tom Brady taking leave of absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 'deal with personal things'

(CNN) Tom Brady is taking some time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to "deal with personal things," according to the team's head coach Todd Bowles.

The 45-year-old quarterback missed practice on Thursday, and Bowles told reporters that he will not return until after the team's second preseason game on August 20.

"Tom has been excused today," Bowles said. "He'll be back sometime around after Tennessee. He's going to deal with some personal things.

"This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp.

"Knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games, he didn't want to take away reps from Blaine (Gabbert) and Kyle (Trask), as well as (Ryan Griffin), as far as going into these next two games."

