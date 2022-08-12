Parts of England officially fall into drought after months of scant rainfall

London (CNN) Large swaths of England have officially descended into drought, authorities announced Friday, following several months of low rainfall and relentless waves of extreme heat.

Counties across the UK, including some as far north as those in the traditionally wetter Scotland, have experienced worsening drought conditions in recent weeks, but England has been the worst affected.

The National Drought Group convened Friday and announced that England's south, southwest, southeast were in drought, along with central and eastern England, are now in drought.

The group made the announcement amid the country's fourth heat wave since June and following the driest July for England since 1935. Southern England received just 17% of its average rainfall in July, according to the UK Met office. The UK has experienced below average rainfall nearly every month since the start of 2021.

A car passes over a bridge over a dried up river bed where the River Thames usually flows, near Kemble in Gloucestershire.

Several rivers across England have been drying up in parts, including the Thames, which runs through London. Officials have been reoxygenating rivers and rescuing fish where levels are low. Water levels in reservoirs are also rapidly dropping.

