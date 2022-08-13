Man rescued from tunnel allegedly planned bank heist: Rome police

(CNN) A man rescued from the rubble of a collapsed tunnel in Rome has been accused of digging it as part of an elaborate movie-like plot to rob a bank.

Local police said on Friday they suspected the man was part of a gang of four who allegedly planned to carry out the heist this weekend, when the Italian capital would be relatively quiet due to the Ferragosto public holiday.

The Carabinieri police's press office told CNN that officers arrived at the collapsed tunnel on Thursday, after receiving reports that a man was trapped under the rubble.

Soon after they arrived they arrested two people suspected of trying to flee the area by car and, separately, a fourth man.

Rescuers spent eight hours freeing the trapped man, who remains under medical observation in the San Camillo hospital in Rome.

