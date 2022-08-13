'Lives torn asunder.' The children of Indian Partition, 75 years on
Updated 0021 GMT (0821 HKT) August 14, 2022
(CNN)A small girl is woken in the night. The family is to travel immediately from their idyllic home near Lahore, in what is current-day Pakistan, to India.
Along the way she sees overturned bullock carts, burning villages and decapitated bodies floating down the canal.
Elsewhere, a young boy is also about to embark on a journey -- heading in the opposite direction, from India to newly formed Pakistan.
Traveling by truck, he sees bloated vultures feeding on bodies by the roadside. His small hands hold a gun.
Seventy-five years later -- and now in their 80s -- the partition of India remains seared into each of their memories.
In August 1947, the Indian subcontinent won independence from the British empire. The bloody partition hastily divided the former colony along religious lines -- sending Muslims to the newly formed nation of Pakist