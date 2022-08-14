Manchester United's game plan went 'in the bin' during 4-0 defeat, according to manager Erik ten Hag

(CNN) Manager Erik ten Hag said Manchester United's game plan was put "in the bin" during a disastrous 4-0 defeat against Brentford.

The result leaves United bottom of the Premier League having lost to Brighton last weekend as four goals in the first 35 minutes helped Brentford to an emphatic victory -- the club's first against United since 1938.

Josh Dasilva opened the scoring when his long-range shot was spilled by David de Gea, and minutes later another United error -- this time by former Brentford player Christian Eriksen, who lost possession close to his goal -- enabled Mathias Jensen to score a second.

Ben Mee's bundled header from a corner added to United's woes, before Bryan Mbeumo finished off a slick counter-attack when he received Ivan Toney's pass and finished past de Gea.

United had chances in the second half through Eriksen and a Cristiano Ronaldo header, but any hopes of a comeback remained well out of reach.

