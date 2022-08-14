David Popovici, 17, breaks 100m freestyle world record at European championships

(CNN) Romanian teenager David Popovici set a world record in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 46.86 seconds at the European championships in Rome on Saturday.

The 17-year-old broke the previous record, set by Brazilian Cesar Cielo in 2009, by 0.05 seconds as he took gold ahead of Hungary's Kristof Milak and Italy's Alessandro Miressi.

Popovici, who was crowned world champion in the 100m and 200m freestyle earlier this year, becomes the youngest world record holder in the 100m freestyle event.

"I wanted to go as fast as possible and it looks like I did it," he told the BBC , calling himself a "skinny legend."

"A fantasy now might be a 45 (second time)," he added. "Adam Peaty is a pioneer in terms of the goals he set. For others it was science fiction, but not for him."

