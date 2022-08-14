London (CNN)The person most likely to replace Boris Johnson as leader of Britain's governing Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the UK is a political chameleon who has gone from radical abolitionist to flag-bearer of the Euroskeptic, Conservative right.
Liz Truss, who was only elected to Parliament in 2010, has -- in a relatively short period of time -- established herself as a political force of nature who pursues her agenda with relentless vigor and unequivocal enthusiasm.
However, with most opinion polls suggesting she's poised to get the keys to Number 10 Downing Street, her critics are asking: What exactly does she stand for?
Many who have observed her over the years question whether she has any sincere beliefs at all, or if she simply endorses whatever is the most convenient at the time.
To say that Truss has been on a political journey would be an understatement. She was born in 1975 into a family that she herself has described as "to the left of Labour," the main socialist opposition. She grew up in parts of the UK that didn't traditionally vote Conservative, moving between Scotland and the north of England.
In contrast to her privately educated Cabinet colleagues, Truss went to a state school in Leeds, and later won a place at Oxford University. There she was an active member of the Liberal Democrats, a centrist opposition party that has long been an effective opponent to the Conservatives in large parts of England.
During her time as a Liberal Democrat, Truss supported the legalization of cannabis and the abolition of the royal family -- positions that are at total odds with what most would consider to be mainstream Conservatism in 2022.
Truss says she joined the Conservatives in 1996, just two years after she gave a speech at a Liberal Democrat conference calling for the end of the monarchy.
Even then, fellow Liberal Democrats questioned her sincerity and spotted traits that they still see in her today.
"I honestly think she was playing to the gallery back then, whether she was talking about decriminalizing drugs or abolishing the monarchy," Neil Fawcett, a Liberal Democrat councilor who campaigned with Truss in the '90s, told CNN. "I think she is someone who plays to the gallery with whatever audience she is talking to, and I genuinely don't know if she ever believes anything she says, then or now."
Truss has certainly continued to capture the attention of her audience. Since joining the Conservatives and becoming a member of Parliament, she has fervently supported almost every conceivable ideology. She served loyally under three prime ministers in several different cabinet jobs, and is currently foreign secretary.
Most notably, she supported remaining in the European Union in 2016. At the time, Truss tweeted that she was backing those who wanted to remain in the bloc because "it is in Britain's economic interest and means we can focus on vital economic and social reform at home."
Truss now backs Brexit, saying that her fears before the referendum that it could cause "disruption" were mistaken. The aspiring Tory leader is even threatening to scrap all remaining EU legislation in the UK and override the Brexit deal that Johnson negotiated with Brussels in a way that the EU believes is illegal. She has also blamed France and the EU for border checks at Dover, the main port between the UK and France.