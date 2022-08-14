London (CNN) The person most likely to replace Boris Johnson as leader of Britain's governing Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the UK is a political chameleon who has gone from radical abolitionist to flag-bearer of the Euroskeptic, Conservative right.

Liz Truss , who was only elected to Parliament in 2010, has -- in a relatively short period of time -- established herself as a political force of nature who pursues her agenda with relentless vigor and unequivocal enthusiasm.

However, with most opinion polls suggesting she's poised to get the keys to Number 10 Downing Street, her critics are asking: What exactly does she stand for?

Many who have observed her over the years question whether she has any sincere beliefs at all, or if she simply endorses whatever is the most convenient at the time.

To say that Truss has been on a political journey would be an understatement. She was born in 1975 into a family that she herself has described as "to the left of Labour," the main socialist opposition. She grew up in parts of the UK that didn't traditionally vote Conservative, moving between Scotland and the north of England.

Read More