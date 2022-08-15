(CNN) Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte were both sent off at the end of their side's 2-2 draw on Sunday after clashing in an ill-tempered affair at Stamford Bridge.

The pair had been locking horns throughout the second-half, but the feud reached a boiling point shortly after the final whistle after Harry Kane had scored a last-gasp equalizer for the visitors.

Things looked to be relatively calm as both managers went for the customary handshake, but the two managers erupted when it appeared that Tuchel wouldn't let go of Conte's hand after the Spurs boss failed to look his opposite number in the eye.

Staff and players from both sides ran in to separate the emotional two men in what was a fitting end to a fiery match played in scorching heat.

"It was hot from the temperature and hot between the benches and hot on the field and hot between the spectators -- everything that you want and what you hope for in a match like this early in the season," Tuchel told the BBC.

