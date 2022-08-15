David Alaba free kick gives Real Madrid 2-1 win and perfect start to Spanish title defense

(CNN) David Alaba's inch-perfect free kick earned Real Madrid a 2-1 comeback victory on Sunday night and gave it the perfect start to its La Liga title defense.

The Austrian whipped his effort in off the post with his first touch of the game having come off the bench, earning the reigning champion a hard-fought victory at recently promoted Almería.

The home side actually took the lead with Largie Ramazani powering home inside the first 10 minutes.

Although Lucas Vázquez had an equalizer disallowed just before halftime, he did eventually get his goal, slamming in from close range shortly after the hour mark.

And Alaba's brilliant free kick from the edge of the penalty box completed the comeback, giving Los Blancos a winning start to their season.

