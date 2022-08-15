Coco Gauff reaches the top of the women's doubles rankings with Canadian Open victory

(CNN) American teenager Coco Gauff has risen to the top of the women's doubles rankings after winning the Canadian Open title alongside compatriot Jessica Pegula.

The pair defeated Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 10-5 in Sunday's final, which was decided by a match tie-break.

At 18 years and 154 days old, Gauff is the second-youngest player in WTA history to reach the top of the doubles rankings after Switzerland's Martina Hingis, who was 17 years and 251 days old.

"Being No. 1 is pretty cool," Gauff told reporters after claiming her second doubles title with Pegula and fifth overall.

"I have no words. I didn't really know it was coming this week and what I had to do, but (Pegula) told me yesterday. It didn't make me more nervous though. I think if it was singles, I would have been more nervous."

Read More