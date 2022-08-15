London (CNN) Menstrual products, including tampons and pads, will be made available free of charge in public facilities in Scotland from Monday, when the first law of its kind in the world came into force.

The Period Products bill was passed unanimously by Scottish lawmakers in November 2020, representing a landmark victory for the global movement against period poverty.

The new law means period products will be available to access in public buildings including schools and universities across Scotland. It will be the responsibility of local authorities and education providers to ensure the products are available free of charge.

The law was the brainchild of Scottish Labour lawmaker Monica Lennon, who introduced the bill in April 2019.

"Proud of what we have achieved in Scotland," Lennon wrote on Twitter on Monday. "We are the first but won't be the last."

In a document supporting the legislation, Lennon said it was reasonable to expect 20% of the menstruating population to make use of the program, given that official inequality statistics show that nearly 20% of women in Scotland live in relative poverty.

Read More