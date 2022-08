Australian rugby player Ellia Green becomes first Olympian to transition to a man

(CNN) Retired Olympic rugby sevens gold medalist Ellia Green has become the first Olympian to transition to become a man, according to a video posted by the Bingham Cup, the biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby.

During the "Transphobia and Homophobia in Sport" portion of a summit hosted during the Ottawa tournament , Green on Tuesday laid out the details of how he transitioned in the wake of his rugby career, which saw him win gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

In Green's video , the 29-year-old noted the transition was motivated by a desire to be true to himself after his career in sport.

"One promise that I made to myself (is) that when my rugby career ended, I would continue to live the rest of my life in the identity, in the body that I should have," he said.

Green also discussed the "daunting" task in revealing his transition to the public.

