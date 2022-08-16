Basketball star Liz Cambage announces she is stepping away from the WNBA 'to focus on healing and personal growth'

(CNN) Four-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage has announced that she is "stepping away from the league for the time being," three weeks after she agreed to a "contract divorce" with her team, the Los Angeles Sparks.

"Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I'm honored to have shared the court with such amazing ladies for as long as we did," Cambage said in an Instagram post

"I'm sorry to have left abruptly and I wish it would have ended on a different note."

The 30-year-old Australian, who holds the league's single-game scoring record with 53 points, joined the Sparks in February and has since averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25 games.

"It is with support that we share Liz Cambage's decision to terminate her contract with the organization," Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said in a team press release in July. "We want what's best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably."

