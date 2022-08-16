Serena Williams loses to Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati opening match, with US Open on the horizon

(CNN) Serena Williams on Tuesday lost to Britain's Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open, a WTA 1000-level event in Mason, Ohio.

It was Williams' second match since announcing she will "evolve away from tennis."

Raducanu, the reigning US Open champ, now advances to the round of 32 with a 6-4, 6-0 win.

"I think we all need to just honor Serena and her amazing career. I'm so grateful for the experience, being able to play her and for our careers to have crossed over, and everything she has achieved is so inspirational," Raducanu said on the court after the match. "It was a true honor to share the court with her."

Williams, 40, did not speak on the court after the match Tuesday, leaving the court quickly. Williams also did not do a post-match press conference, according to Ben Rothenberg , a senior editor for the Racquet magazine and a CNN contributor.