(CNN) Head coach Ian Foster will lead the All Blacks at least through until next year's World Cup, New Zealand Rugby announced at a press conference on Wednesday after a string of poor performances left his future in jeopardy.

"It's a privilege to be in this job, it's never something you take for granted," Foster said as he thanked the board for its "strong support."

In recent weeks, the All Blacks lost a home series for the first time in nearly three decades after falling to Ireland, sunk to a historic low of fifth in the world rankings and suffered three consecutive defeats, leaving Foster's position in charge of rugby's dominant team increasingly under threat.

"It's clearly been a difficult time," Foster said. "The start of this campaign, we didn't get what we wanted to get against Ireland and that created performance stress. That's part of my job and I expect to be grilled in that space."

Such has been the team's historic dominance that the recent three-match losing streak is the squad's first since 1998, unleashing a wave of media criticism in New Zealand.

Read More