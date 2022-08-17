8-year-old girl chats with ISS astronaut using ham radio

London (CNN) When Isabella Payne heads back to elementary school in September, she's going to have the best "what I did in my vacation" story to tell.

In a tale of "right place, right time," the 8-year-old girl from Kent in southeast England spoke with American astronaut Kjell Lindgren aboard the International Space Station (ISS) using her dad's ham radio.

On August 2, Isabella had just dropped off to sleep when her dad woke her up, dragged her out to the radio and thrust a microphone in her face.

"I was like 'Why are you doing this to me? I need my beauty sleep,'" Isabella told CNN on Wednesday.

From her dad's lap, she told Lindgren her name and age. "His voice instantly changed from normal to joyful," she said. "You could hear his smile."