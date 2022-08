British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Manchester United

London (CNN) British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe expressed interest in buying Manchester United on Tuesday -- if the club is for sale.

In an email to CNN Sport, a spokesman for Ratcliffe confirmed his interest in the renowned Premier League club, saying: "We are simply confirming interest in the club if it is for sale."

According to Forbes, Manchester United is worth $4.6 billion. Controlled by the Glazer family, which also owns the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Manchester United is one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world, but it hasn't won the English Premier League since 2013.

Ratcliffe's interest comes after a Bloomberg report, citing unidentified sources, that the Glazer family is open to selling a minority stake in the Premier League club to a US investment firm.

Rumors that the club was for sale emerged on Tuesday after Elon Musk tweeted he was buying the club before later clarifying that his statement was part of a long-running joke and he wasn't buying any sports team.

