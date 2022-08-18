(CNN) ESPN analyst Dick Vitale is cancer free after lengthy battles with lymphoma and melanoma, he announced Wednesday.

"Dr Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear," the college basketball analyst wrote on Twitter . "He said 'Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE' ! Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me (prayers)."

The veteran announcer, famed for his bombastic style and love of the game, broke the news that he had lymphoma in 2021 having already had several surgeries to get rid of melanoma.

He later announced that he would be taking a break from doing games to rest his vocal chords.

In an essay on ESPN , Vitale wrote that experts told him there is a cure rate of 90% for the type of lymphoma he had.

