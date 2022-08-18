(CNN) NBA superstar Lebron James has agreed to a two-year extension to his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, in a deal worth $97.1 million, according to various reports, including ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The new contract takes the 37-year-old to $532 million in guaranteed career earnings, making him the highest paid player in terms of salary in the league's history, surpassing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

The deal includes a player option for the 2024/25 season, which means that James will be able to opt out of the final year of the contract if he no longer wants to stay with the team.

CNN has reached out to the Lakers to confirm the new contract.

The new deal puts to rest any notion of James, who is already an official billionaire , becoming a free agent next year with the four-time NBA champion and MVP instead focusing on making more history with the Lakers.

