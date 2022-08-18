LIV golfer Patrick Reed files defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee

(CNN) LIV golfer Patrick Reed filed a defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old is seeking a trial by jury for compensatory damages of more than $750 million as well as injunctive relief for consequential and punitive damages.

In the suit, Reed alleges that Chamblee and NBC's Golf Channel have conspired for and with the PGA Tour to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming him by "misreporting information with falsity and/or reckless disregard of the truth, that is with actual and constitutional malice, purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public."

In an interview with the Travis Fulton podcast in June, Chamblee described the 2018 Masters champion and other golfers that joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series as "aligning themselves with a tyrannical, murderous leader," according to the lawsuit.

Chamblee was referring to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, who chairs Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund which owns the breakaway series.

Reed during the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on July 29.

