Rory McIlroy hails Tiger Woods' involvement in PGA Tour discussions on LIV Golf

(CNN) Rory McIlroy hailed the influence of "hero" Tiger Woods as the 15-time major winner met with fellow PGA Tour players to discuss the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf invitational series.

Woods flew to Wilmington, Delaware, to attend the meeting of top PGA Tour players held before the BMW Championship, despite not qualifying for this week's second FedEx Cup playoff event.

"It's impactful," McIlroy, a four-time major winner, said. "I think it shows how much he cares about the Tour. I think it shows how much he cares about the players that are coming through and are going to be the next generation."

Woods returned to action at the Masters in April after a 17-month absence following a car crash in February 2021 in which he sustained serious leg injuries.

Although McIlroy acknowledged the PGA Tour was "moving into a different era" as Woods' career wanes, he said that the legendary American is still one of the most influential figures in golf.

